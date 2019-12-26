|
Gerald H. Potter, 90, of Thompson Twp., Pa., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Barnes Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility, Susquehanna, Pa.
Gerald was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia M. (Schaeffer) Potter; sons, Harry R. Potter and Roger D. Potter; parents Harry F. and Ruth H. Potter; siblings, Evelyn Potter, Joseph and Eudora Potter, Joyce (Theodore Huntley and James) Cline and David Potter.
He is survived by his children, Marcia and Arthur Edel, John and Donna Potter, Brenda and Richard Tiffany, Kevin and Jin Potter, Charlise and William Albert; daughter-in-law, Subin Pim Potter of Thailand; 11 grandchildren and five of their spouses; four great-grandchildren; cousin, Betty Ann and Clint Puzo; and many nieces and nephews.
Gerald was raised on the family farm located on Potter Hill Road, Thompson Twp. He worked at Hobbs Market in both Thompson and Starrucca, Pa., in the 1950s. He was employed by Wayne Bunting Construction Co. for several years before becoming a self-employed carpenter until his retirement.
His interests included woodworking, wooden model airplanes, gardening and music composition.
He was a faithful servant of the Lord, serving both the Starrucca and Thompson United Methodist Churches for many years.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Warren DeWitt, as well as the nursing staff and other doctors of the Barnes Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility for the care he was given over the past three years.
A celebration of life service will be held at Thompson United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation from 10 to 11:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or Thompson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18465.
