Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald H. Potter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald H. Potter Obituary
Gerald H. Potter, 90, of Thompson Twp., Pa., passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Barnes Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility, Susquehanna, Pa.

Gerald was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia M. (Schaeffer) Potter; sons, Harry R. Potter and Roger D. Potter; parents Harry F. and Ruth H. Potter; siblings, Evelyn Potter, Joseph and Eudora Potter, Joyce (Theodore Huntley and James) Cline and David Potter.

He is survived by his children, Marcia and Arthur Edel, John and Donna Potter, Brenda and Richard Tiffany, Kevin and Jin Potter, Charlise and William Albert; daughter-in-law, Subin Pim Potter of Thailand; 11 grandchildren and five of their spouses; four great-grandchildren; cousin, Betty Ann and Clint Puzo; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was raised on the family farm located on Potter Hill Road, Thompson Twp. He worked at Hobbs Market in both Thompson and Starrucca, Pa., in the 1950s. He was employed by Wayne Bunting Construction Co. for several years before becoming a self-employed carpenter until his retirement.

His interests included woodworking, wooden model airplanes, gardening and music composition.

He was a faithful servant of the Lord, serving both the Starrucca and Thompson United Methodist Churches for many years.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Warren DeWitt, as well as the nursing staff and other doctors of the Barnes Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility for the care he was given over the past three years.

A celebration of life service will be held at Thompson United Methodist Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation from 10 to 11:30.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Barnes Kasson SNF, 2872 Turnpike St., Susquehanna, PA 18847 or Thompson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 66, Thompson, PA 18465.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -