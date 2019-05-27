Gerald J. Dimick Sr. of South Scranton died Tuesday at home. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Madeline Scism.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., son of the late Thomas and Helen Swanson Dimick, he proudly served in the United States Air Force and also in the United States Army.
Surviving are children, Joseph Minor Sr., Dirk Dimick, Donald Dimick, Gerald J. Dimick Jr., Tina Zellie and Brenda Judge; many, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by daughters, Helen and Debbie; cousin, Rosemarie; and several siblings.
Friends and family may pay their respects Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Interment with military honors will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2019