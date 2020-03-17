Home

Gerald J. Fitzgerald Obituary
Gerald J. Fitzgerald, 96, of Throop, passed away peacefully Saturday at home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion Fitzgerald, in 2014.

Born in Throop, he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth Zamiska Fitzgerald. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. After graduating from Throop High School, he worked for the Olyphant Coal Co. and had a tryout with the Scranton Red Sox Double-A team. He was passed over as he was drafted into the United States Army. After boot camp, Jerry shipped out with the Army's 45th Infantry Division from North Africa to Anzio, Italy. He was a private first class and wire man. His division was part of the Fifth Army's campaign and victory at Rome. They were then sent to Southern France and reached Germany by the end of 1945. The division crossed the Rhine River and liberated the Dachau concentration camp. After the war, Jerry was employed by Scranton Electric and then PP&L Electric Utilities as a large power meter installer.

Always proud of his athletic achievements, Jerry played golf into his 90s. He and Marion enjoyed attending their family's basketball and softball games. Jerry was an assistant coach for his son Barry's softball team at Bishop Hannan and was also a co-founder of the Throop Little League. Most recently, Jerry was able to celebrate his son Barry's 600th career basketball victory with Holy Cross.

He is survived by his two sons, Gary and wife, Diane, of Clarks Summit; and Barry and wife, Laura, of Throop; along with grandchildren, Mark Fitzgerald, M.D., Ph.D, and wife, Ashley, Villanova; Michele Fitzgerald, Old Forge; Kaitlyn Ricciuti and husband, Brian, Bluffton, S.C.; Lauren Fitzgerald, Throop; and three great-granddaughters; Olivia and Catherine Fitzgerald, and Emily Ricciuti.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Elizabeth Rizzo and Helen Fitzgerald.

Jerry's life will be celebrated by friends and family with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Church, 215 Rebecca St., Throop. There will be a viewing from 8 to 9 Wednesday at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Interment will be private.

Our family would like to thank VNA Hospice and Home Health, especially his caregivers Karen, Karen, Connie, Amy and Kelly. Special thank you to Duane for his heartfelt compassion for our father and grandfather.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2020
