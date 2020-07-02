Home

Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Gerald J. Quinnan Obituary

Gerald J. Quinnan, 65, of South Scranton, died unexpectedly Tuesday at home. His wife of 47 years is Dorothy Kohut Quinnan.

Born in Scranton on July 29, 1954, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Berardinelli Quinnan. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1973. He was currently employed by Bimbo Bakeries USA (Entenmann's).

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all those that loved and knew him.

He is also survived by his three children, Joy Quinnan, Danville; Andrea and husband, John Wharton, Scranton; and Joseph and wife, Jennifer, Scranton; two grandchildren, Sahara Wharton and Aiden Wharton; his only sister, Trudy and husband, Tony Santaniello, Roaring Brook Twp.; four brothers, Joseph and wife, Carol, Clarks Summit; James of Patzucaro, Mexico; Paul of Scranton; and Tony and Brenda of Elmhurst Twp.; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and his dog. Lady.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Quinnan; and sister-in-law, Diane Quinnan.

Friends may call Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton. A blessing service will be held at 3 p.m. Due to pandemic restrictions, only 40 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with social distancing and masks required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .


