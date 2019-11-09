|
Retired Greenfield Twp. Police Chief Gerald J. "Jerry" Rusek Sr., 81, died Thursday evening at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton, surrounded by his family.
Jerry was born at home in Greenfield Twp. on Nov. 28, 1937, to the late Joseph and Stella Navalany Rusek. He was raised on the family's dairy farm and after graduating from Greenfield High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served aboard the destroyer USS Wallace L. Lind. After his honorable discharge, Jerry entered the workforce and found employment with Warner Chilcott Pharmaceuticals in New Jersey as a quality control inspector. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, the former Lorraine M. Wodnicki, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. It was at this time that he was appointed a deputy constable in Greenfield Twp. and was later elected constable. He held the honor of being appointed the first chief of police in Greenfield Twp. and served for 35 years.
Jerry was an active member in the early years of the Greenfield Twp. Fire and Ambulance Company. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Northeastern Lodge 63, where he served as a past president and treasurer. A member of the Greenfield Twp. Lions Club, he helped raise funds for the formation of the Lions Club baseball fields, now called the Sgt. Eric W. Slebodnik Memorial Sports Complex. With the help of many friends, Jerry collected more than a half ton of aluminum can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton and Philadelphia. An avid outdoorsman, Jerry was a member of the Finch Hill Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Canada.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Geisinger-CMC for their kind and compassionate care to both Jerry and their entire family during his illness.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Rusek; and two children, Cynthia Harvey and companion, C.J. Lynady, of Carbondale; and Gerald J. Rusek Jr. and wife, Diane, of Lenox. He was a loving grandfather "Jaju" to Gerald John "Jey" Rusek III and Camdyn Rusek.
He is also survived by one brother, Thomas Rusek, of Newton Lake; two sisters, Dolores Mascaro, of Rochester, N.Y.; and Dorothy Trotta, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Madison Suzanne Hope Rusek; a brother, Joseph Rusek; and three sisters, Carol Belcher, Pearl Elrod and Maryann Miller.
The funeral will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 18 Airport Road, Clifford, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, Royal, celebrated by the Rev. Michael J. Kirwin, pastor. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, 322 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, PA 18510, in memory of Jerry's granddaughter, Madison Suzanne Hope Rusek.
To share condolences and photos with Jerry's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 9, 2019