Gerald J. Smith


1938 - 2020
Gerald J. Smith Obituary
Gerald J. Smith, age 81, Tanglwood Lakes, Greentown, died Monday, Jan. 27, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore.

Mr. Smith was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Bronx, N.Y., and was the son of the late Joseph and Louise (Fietta) Smith. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Steven, Todd's twin.

He was an auto worker for Ford Motors, then worked at UA Columbia Cable in New Jersey. Gerald was also a 20-year bus driver for WAHS sporting events.

Gerald was a member of Dickson City YMCA and enjoyed boating, skiing and riding motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara A. (Watson) Smith; and one son, Todd G. Smith, of Ringwood, N.J.; two granddaughters, Jaclyn and her husband, Patrick Keel, of Glenwood, N.J.; Victoria Smith, of Ringwood; one grandson, Matthew G. Smith, of Ringwood; three great-grandchidren, Atticus, Everett and Sloane; and one brother, Paul J. Smith, of Maywood, N.J.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave., Hawley, at a date to be announced. Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; www.hospicesacredheart.org/donations/

For additional information: www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020
