Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Gerald Kava­low of Dunmore died Saturday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul and Anna Baroski Kavalow and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1965 through 1971. He took courses at ECPI Wilkes-Barre and Binghamton in IBM programming. He was a computer programmer and analyst for two local banks and Patrick Media for more than 25 years.

Surviving are his "honey" of 22 years, Sandy Wiatrow­ski; stepdaughter, Amy L. Wiatrowski; stepson, David A. Wiatrowski and wife, Carolyn; grandsons, Jacob Wiatrowski; and John D. Bannon and girlfriend, Katerina LaChase; and great-granddaughter, Isabella "Buttons" Bannon.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Larry and Bill Kava­low; and a sister, Millie Opsasnick.

Friends may call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Interment will be private.

Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2019
