Gerald Morcom Obituary

Gerald Morcom, 70, of Scranton, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

Born in Honesdale, son of the late William and Elma Crocker Morcom, he was a truck driver. Gerald enjoyed playing bingo.

Surviving are two daughters, Tonya Santiago, Waymart; and Tara Morcom, Peckville; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three brothers, James Collins and wife, Loretta, Carbondale; Jack Collins and wife, Sheila, Prompton; and Jeffrey Ruddy and wife, Maria, Pittsburgh; a sister, Suzanne Edwards, Dickson City; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, Arich Boguski.

There will be no services.

Arrangements by Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.


