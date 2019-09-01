|
|
Gerald P. Scoblick Sr., 83, died Wednesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Peckville and a lifelong resident of Archbald, he was the son of the late Honorable James P. Scoblick and Mary M. Scoblick. He graduated from Scranton Preparatory School and attended Fordham University.
The family would like to thank Dr. Anthony Freda and staff, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Moses Taylor ICU and especially caregivers Elizabeth and Jeff.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa, married 55 years. He was a former antique dealer and member of St. Michael's Archangel Church, Scranton. He served the country as a United States Army National Guard Member.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Gerald J. Scoblick and wife, Roberta J., Fuquay Varina, N.C.; Anthony J. Scoblick, Olyphant; Theresa Degma and husband, Joseph, Archbald; and Timothy Scoblick, Archbald; his grandchildren Jacob and Kayla Scoblick, Joseph and Matthew Degma and Shane Scoblick; brothers, James and wife, Mary Lou, New York; and Anthony Scoblick and wife, Debbie, Maryland; a sister, Mary Catherine Clark and husband, Jack. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Scoblick; and sister-in-law, Cathy.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Scranton. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Viewing hours will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. For directions, to order flowers or online condolences, visit margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 1, 2019