Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Gerald Praefke

Gerald Praefke Obituary
Gerald Praefke, 54, Scranton, died Saturday at home. His loving wife of 17 years is the former Yvonne Baran-owski.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late Gerald and Josephine Bellino Praefke, he attended Scranton public schools.

Also surviving are a son, Christopher, Dunmore; grandchildren, Derek, Daryl and Christopher; sisters, Margaret Loss, Montana; and Mary Ann Hanis and husband Charles, Olyphant; nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Martin.

There are no funeral services.

Arrangements by Savino Tradtional Funerals and Cremation Care, Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on June 27, 2019
