Gerald Praefke, 54, Scranton, died Saturday at home. His loving wife of 17 years is the former Yvonne Baran-owski.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y., son of the late Gerald and Josephine Bellino Praefke, he attended Scranton public schools.
Also surviving are a son, Christopher, Dunmore; grandchildren, Derek, Daryl and Christopher; sisters, Margaret Loss, Montana; and Mary Ann Hanis and husband Charles, Olyphant; nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Martin.
There are no funeral services.
Arrangements by Savino Tradtional Funerals and Cremation Care, Scranton, Carl J. Savino, supervisor.
Published in Scranton Times on June 27, 2019