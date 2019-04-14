Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald R. Clay. View Sign

Gerald R. Clay, 90, Pleasant Mount, died Saturday at home after an extended illness.



Born in Union, S.C., the son of the late Roy and Marie Jolly Clay, he was the loving husband of Esther Hauenstein Clay for 41 years. Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army as a cryptographer during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of South Carolina Law School with a Doctorate of Jurisprudence.



Jerry was a licensed Thoroughbred race horse trainer, raising, training and racing many winners. An avid reader, he had a keen interest in both history and politics. He never met a stranger. He was always happy to engage in conversation. Jerry traveled the world and lived a rich and full life, but he was never happier than at home on the farm, sitting on the front porch with Esther, watching the horses graze while morning mist burned off the lake.



Gerald is survived by his daughters, Gerriss Klant (Robert), California; Angela Cook (James); and Beth Clay, Maryland; his grandson, Nicholas DiFranco, whom he helped raise and thought of as a son; his sister, Judith Marriner (Tommy), North Carolina; his grandchildren, Bethany Turner, Nicholas DiFranco, Kristin Klant, Santiago DiFranco, Kathryn Furmanek, Michalena DiFranco, James Yee, Jay Klant, David Yee, Christopher Clay, Art Klant, Aaron Yee, Brandon Griffin and Bronson Griffin; their spouses; and over a dozen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Nancy Hauenstein; and brother-in-law, Dwight Hauenstein Jr., both of Pleasant Mount.



He was also predeceased by his sons, William Barry Clay and Billy James Clay; his brother, William Clay; and sister, Geneil Clay Maska; and brothers-in-law, Edwin Maska and Larry Davenport.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Riverdale Cemetery, near 15 Riverdale Road, Pleasant Mount. All attending are asked to go directly to the cemetery.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.





269 Belmont Street

Waymart , PA 18472

(570) 488-6100

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close