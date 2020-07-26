Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Gerald R. Loscig

Gerald R. Loscig Obituary

Gerald R. Loscig of South Canaan died Tuesday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. His wife was the former Joan Swingle, who preceded him in death in 2014.

Born in Seelyville, son of the late Raymond and Ava Knapp Loscig, he was a graduate of Honesdale High School. Jerry was health club director at the YMCA in Dunmore early in his career. He had been employed by Wayne Memorial Hospital until his retirement. He was a member of the South Canaan Free Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Renee Murphy and her husband, James, South Canaan; a son, Jeffery Loscig and his wife, Linda, Lake Ariel; grandchildren, Ariana Sprague, Kelsey Madden, Katelynn Loscig, Quinlin Murphy and Lauren Loscig; great-grandchildren, Evan and Alyssa Sprague, Leah and Zachary Madden.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Loscig.

Due to the current healthcare crisis, services were private and officiated by the Rev. Dan Henwood.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.

Interment, Simon Cemetery, South Canaan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa., 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Ave., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

To share a memory or leave the family an online condolence, visit www.james

wilsonfuneralhome.com.


