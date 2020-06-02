|
Gerald R. Lynn Sr. of Moosic died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Faye Webb Lynn.
Born Dec. 12, 1939, in Scranton, he was the son of the late William Lynn and Derna Ratamass Ogden. Jerry will be remembered by all who knew him for his intense love of music and infectious sense of humor.
Surviving are sons, Gerald Jr. and Larry, both of Moosic; and Eric, Clarks Summit; brothers, Leonard and Robert Ogden, both of Scranton; sister, Diana Diana, Clarks Summit; grandchildren, Cory, Jessica, Renee, Alexandria and Adam Lynn; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend of 65 years, Herbert Herbert.
He was preceded in death by brother, Nicholas, Illinois.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020