Gerald W. "Jerry" Barney, 73, of Carbondale, died Sunday afternoon at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Helen Agentovich.
Born April 22, 1946, in Clifford Twp., he was the son of the late Ivan Milton Barney and the late Sarah Corrine Adams Barney Beader.
Jerry was a hard worker his entire life and had been self-employed in the cleaning and hauling business. He also operated Barney's Antiques and Collectables on Main Street, Carbondale. Jerry enjoyed his scratch-off lottery tickets, playing cards, especially solitaire, and planting a garden each year. His greatest joy in life was his family, whom he loved unconditionally. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by five children, Gerald Barney Jr. and wife, Peggy, Bowling Green, Ky.; Robert Barney, Tanya Fagan, Jason Barney; and Stacy Barney and companion, Robert Arthur, all of Carbondale; five grandchildren, Stephan, Kaitlyn and Jonathan Barney, Joshua Arthur and Christopher Skorets; two great-granddaughters, McKaylee and Kelcie; five sisters, Gail Cain, Carbondale; Sonya Mullisky, Forest City; Barbara Cain, Carbondale; Beth Tate, Florida; and Patrice Cost, Clifford; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Kermit and Darryl Barney; and a sister, Deanna Counterman.
The funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.
Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. To share condolences and photos with Jerry's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2019