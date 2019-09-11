|
Gerald Worden of North Scranton died Friday at home after a brief illness.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Gerald and Viola Reed Worden. Educated in Scranton schools, he worked in construction before retirement.
Gerald was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and kayaking and he enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling. He was a proud member of the Zero Tolerance Motorcycle Club.
Surviving are girlfriend Ann Marie McKinnon, Scranton; children, Frank Worden and companion, Eleanor Figuccio, Scranton; Gerald Worden and wife, Donna, Scranton; Danielle Worden, Binghamton, N.Y.; Vinny Worden and wife, Sarah, Throop; and Aziah Rose McKinnon, at home; siblings, Donna, Anna, Tammy, Dawn, Willie, Georgie, Gary and Roy; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Gerald will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019