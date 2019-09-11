Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Worden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Worden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Worden Obituary
Gerald Worden of North Scranton died Friday at home after a brief illness.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Gerald and Viola Reed Worden. Educated in Scranton schools, he worked in construction before retirement.

Gerald was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and kayaking and he enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling. He was a proud member of the Zero Tolerance Motorcycle Club.

Surviving are girlfriend Ann Marie McKinnon, Scran­ton; children, Frank Worden and companion, Eleanor Figuccio, Scranton; Gerald Worden and wife, Donna, Scranton; Danielle Worden, Binghamton, N.Y.; Vinny Worden and wife, Sarah, Throop; and Aziah Rose McKinnon, at home; siblings, Donna, Anna, Tammy, Dawn, Willie, Georgie, Gary and Roy; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Gerald will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now