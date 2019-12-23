|
Geraldine A. Williams, 69, of Elmhurst Twp., died Saturday evening at Allied Inpatient Unit after an illness. She was the widow of Barry Williams, who died May 2, 2006.
Born Feb. 12, 1950, in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Ann Andracky. Before her retirement, Geraldine was employed in retail sales. She was a member of St. Eulalia's Church in Roaring Brook Twp.
"Grammy" loved shopping and enjoyed watching her summer garden bloom. She looked forward to birthday celebrations, her annual "Porch Party" and spending the holidays with her family. Becoming a grandmother was her proudest moment and she cherished her time with her grandson Luca.
Surviving are her children, Sandra Reina and husband, Charles, of Scranton; Carinne Falzett and husband, Christopher Falzett, of Scranton; and Timothy Rafferty, of Elmhurst Twp.; and her grandson, Luca Falzett.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Wasilewski.
Throughout her four-year journey Geri never complained. She greeted her caregivers with a smile and unwavering optimism.
The family would like to thank Allied Hospice and the caregivers that were so lovingly dedicated to her care.
A blessing service will be Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow, with the Rev. Jeffrey Tudgay as officiating clergy. Interment and committal services will be conducted privately in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Friends will be received Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 23, 2019