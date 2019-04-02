Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Astolfi Kaczmarczyk. View Sign

Geraldine "Gerry" Astolfi Kaczmarczyk, 82, a resident of Taylor and formerly of Old Forge, died Sunday at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center, Scranton.



Born in Old Forge, daughter of the late Nord and Eleanor Miller Astolfi, she was a graduate of Old Forge High School and the Scranton State Hospital School of Nursing. Gerry worked as a nurse in her younger years and, subsequently, as a customer sales rep at Sears & Roebuck, from which she retired.



A true family person, Gerry, above all, enjoyed spending time with her loving children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking bus trips and frequenting the Broadway Theater.



Surviving are a son, Carl Kaczmarczyk, with whom she resided; two daughters, Janet Vermac, Old Forge; and Cyndy Davis and husband, Glenn, Mountain Top; three grandchildren, Stephen Vermac, Jason Davis, and Jesse Davis; a brother, Raymond Astolfi and wife MaryAnn, Old Forge; a sister, Frances Fumanti and husband, Eugene, Old Forge; nieces and nephews; and her loving shih-tzu dog, "BooBoo."



The funeral will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, to be celebrated by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Duryea.



Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

