Geraldine "Geri" Berg died peacefully Sunday after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Louis Berg.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Sonia Volpe Freid­lin and was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. She was a member of Temple Israel in Scranton.



Geri was a well-regarded pianist and musician who directed countless performances and gave years of musical instruction to many lucky students at her home and at the Temple Israel and Madison Avenue Temple Hebrew schools.



She leaves behind two sons, Fred Berg and his wife, Megan and their beautiful daughter, Sonia, of Philadelphia; and Robert Berg, of New York City.



A graveside funeral will be held today at noon in the Dalton Jewish Cemetery, with services by Rabbi Moshe Saks.



There is no local shiva.



Arrangements entrusted to the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.

