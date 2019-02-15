Geraldine "Jaye" Heider Ermlich, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Scranton, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10. Jaye will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul who loved her family with all her heart. She had a strong faith and counted her blessings every day.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ken Ermlich.
She is survived by her children, John, Scott, Heidi McLaughlin and Dawn Jarrell. She is also survived by a brother, Ferd (Joan) Heider; and sister, Anne Gilgallon, Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 15, 2019