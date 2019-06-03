Geraldine (Gerry) Klink Glaser, a longtime resident of Moscow, Pa., died peacefully on May 31 at the Dunmore Health Care Center in Dunmore, Pa., after a long illness. She was 86.



Gerry was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on Aug. 24, 1932. She was the oldest child of the late Philomena and Charles Klink. She was married to John B. Glaser on Sept. 8, 1956. After 29 years of a wonderful marriage, John passed away on Oct. 10, 1985. Gerry was also preceded in death by her eldest son, John M. Glaser, who passed away on Aug. 10, 2016.



Gerry is survived by her sons, Thomas C. Glaser and wife, Suzanne, of Florida, N.Y.; and Matthew A. Glaser and wife, Donna, of Demorest, Ga.; a daughter, Karen G. Booth and husband, Michael, of Enfield, Conn.; brothers, Richard Klink and wife, Nancy; Larry Klink and wife, Sally; and Mark Klink and wife, Scharie; grandchildren, Emily Glaser Young and husband, Ryan; Justin Booth, Jessica Glaser, Ryan Booth, Jonathan Glaser and Jared Glaser; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



She graduated from Mount Assisi Academy High School in Pittsburgh in 1950 and enjoyed a long career at North Pocono School District as an executive assistant to the superintendent until retiring in 1994. Gerry was also very civic-minded and active in the Democratic Party in Lackawanna County. She was elected to the Moscow Borough Council and held long-term leadership roles for the local water company as treasurer. For many years, Gerry hosted foreign exchange students on behalf of Rotary International. She was an active parishioner at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Moscow for many years.



Gerry experienced much joy in her later years spending time with her beloved grandchildren and traveling the globe. To the delight of her grandchildren, she regularly hosted sleepovers and day trips to Memorytown in the Poconos for a day of fun and "happy hour" with Grammy. She looked forward to her annual international trips with a fellow group of seniors lead by local priests, including the Rev. Michael Finn. The group traveled to over 15 countries including China, Estonia, Germany, Australia, Egypt and Finland. Gerry also loved spending winters in Mesa, Ariz. where she made many friends.



Gerry's family is eternally grateful to the team of aides and nurses who oversaw her care during her time at Dunmore Health Care Center. The staff always went above and beyond to make the residents feel welcome, comfortable, loved and at home. The connection was real as evidenced by the big smile on Mom's face as her favorite aides came into the room. A special thank you to Mary Elaine Gregori, who provided daily companionship and love to Mom for the past several years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 5, at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. Burial will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary