Geraldine M. (Geri) Peil, a resident of Mountain View Care Center, died Monday morning due to complications of the COVID-19 virus. She was the widow of Robert J. Peil, who died in 1990.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Francis and Frances Brummer Demuth, she was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church until its closure and she was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. She presently attended St. Paul of the Cross Parish. She was employed for 26 years by the Lackawanna County Tax Office.
Geri was a devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed vacations at the beach with her family, playing bingo and cards with friends, and weekly trips for pasta dinners. Geri was a wonderful person deeply religious in her Catholic faith. She always had a smile and good thoughts for everyone she met throughout her life. She never complained about any issues that affected her, always saying she'd be OK.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mountain View Care Center for all the care and comfort provided to Geri, and special thanks to her two friends, Judy Brier and Roberta Galuska, for all the time shared with Geri.
Surviving are two sons, Richard Peil and wife, Nancy; and Gerald Peil and wife, Helen, all of Scranton; four grandchildren, Ryan Peil and wife, Sarah; Emily Watral and husband, Joseph; Rebecca DeLuca and husband, Rob; and Caitlin Pajalich and husband, Lee; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Peil; and two brothers, Leroy and Irvine Demuth.
The funeral will be private with interment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Cats and Dogs Inc., 700 Nay Aug Road, 18510; or to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 13, 2020