Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Geraldine Miller

Geraldine Miller Obituary

Geraldine Miller, 92, of Peckville, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Miller, who died Oct. 10, 2013.

Born in Peckville, daughter of the late Ezra and Mary Grahm Evans, she was a graduate of Blakely High School. She was a member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of Shopa Davey VFW Post 6082, Peckville, and was active in state VFW organizations. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was loved by all who knew her and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are a daughter, Beverly Para, Blakely; a brother, Wayne Evans; three sisters, Marlene Sabitis, Gail Lewis and Lois Tubaugh; four grandchildren, Amy, Aileen, Greg and Ryan; and four great-grandchildren, Lyndsey, Tracy, Avery and Ben.

She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters.

Friends may call Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. A service will begin at 4 p.m.

Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing directives are in place and attendees must wear a mask. At the funeral home, those present should expect to wait to enter the building until notified and express their condolences in a timely manner to be considerate of others.


Remember
