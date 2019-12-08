|
Geraldine Redington Miller, 86, passed away Dec. 3 at the home of her daughter, Lucy, in North Carolina. Gerry was born May 21, 1933, the daughter of Catherine Taylor and Gerald V. Redington of Redington Furniture Co. in Scranton.
Gerry married Marvin D. Miller (December 2017) of Clarks Summit in 1955 and began a growing family of sons, Marvin (Anne Lein) and Kevin, and daughters, Jheri (Bill Newell) and Lucy (Pete Whan). She also leaves behind a sister, Georgiana Sievewright; brother-in-law, Len Miller (Carol); grandchildren, Jean-Paul and Forrest Beaupre; and Rebecca, Max and Mitchell Miller; and great-grandchildren, Cash Beaupre; and Maverick, Maddox and Marley Miller.
Gerry excelled at whatever she chose to do. A lifelong learner, interested in psychology and the mind/body connection, she shared with many others her belief that we have within ourselves all that we need to lead happy, healthy lives. She attended the University of Pittsburgh among several other colleges throughout the U.S. Gerry spent many years providing much needed daycare for the children of Evergreen, Colorado families, including Respite care.
Memorial donations may be made to Foothills Fire & Rescue, 28812 Rainbow Hill Road, Evergreen, CO 80439. Service to be held Dec. 14, 10 a.m., at the Lawrence Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. www.lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019