Geraldine (Ezzo) Truschel, 88, of Old Forge, died unexpectedly Wednesday at her home. She was the widow of Jack H. Truschel, who died on March 4, 2013.
Born in Pittston, daughter of the late Patsy and Domenica "Minnie" Rizzo Ezzo, she was a 1948 graduate of Old Forge High School. Geraldine was a consultant for a home interiors company before her retirement. She and her husband resided in several areas throughout their life, including Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland, Texas and Germany.
She was a member of the Old Forge Senior Citizens Association and also enjoyed the "card club" with her close friends. Her family wishes to acknowledge Dr. Patrick Kerrigan for his devotion and wonderful care shown unto Geraldine.
Surviving are a son, Jack H. Truschel II and wife, Sharon, Mountain Top; a daughter, Stacey Cooper and husband, Bernie, Old Forge; grandchildren, Jack H. Truschel III and wife, Virginia; Joseph Truschel; Caitlin Eigenbrod and husband, Rob; and Abigail Truschel; great-grandchildren, Jack H. IV, Julie Rian and Liam Truschel; a brother, Ronald Ezzo and wife, Margie, Newton Ransom; and nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Geraldine's wishes, the funeral and viewing were private. Interment followed in Marcy Cemetery, Duryea, where she was laid to rest alongside her husband.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 11, 2019