Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-1219
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home
74 N Main St
Carbondale, PA 18407
Geraldine V. DeFazio

Geraldine V. DeFazio Obituary
Geraldine V. DeFazio, 93, Clifford, died Wednesday at the Carbondale Nursing Home. Her late husband of 56 years was Joseph A. DeFazio, who preceded her to Our Father in Heaven in 2004. She would have celebrated her 94th birthday on December 23.

Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Scarpetta Neutts and stepdaughter of the late Katie Neutts, Geraldine graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale; married in 1948 and from that time, resided on the family dairy farm in Clifford where she worked tirelessly supporting the work of the dairy farm. Her kitchen, where she lovingly prepared meals, was always open to family, guests and farm hands. A particular favorite to all were her home baked bread and fried meatballs.

The family extends sincere thanks to the caregivers at Mid Valley Manor and the Carbondale Nursing Home for their wonderful care.

Surviving are two sons, Peter DeFazio and wife, Ellie Johnson DeFazio, Lenoxville; and Jasper DeFazio and wife, Sharon Barrett DeFazio, Greenfield Twp.; a daughter, Geraldine DeFazio Denney and husband, Jim Denney, Clifford; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Anthony Neutts, Syracuse, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews.

Geraldine was also preceded in death by her brothers, Frank, Milo and Nicholas Neutts; sisters, Catherine Cerra, Elizabeth Dzwonczyk, Antoinette Perri, Julia Ross and Anna Marshalek; and her grandson, baby Jasper DeFazio Jr.

The funeral will be Monday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Interment, Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.

Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Clifford Firemen Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 92, Clifford, PA 18413.

Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 13, 2019
