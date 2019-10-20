|
|
Gerard B. "Jake" Perry, 83, of Dunmore, died Friday morning in Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Ann Solimine. The couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Oct. 8.
Born in Dunmore, son of the late Joseph and Pasqualine Rossetti Perry, he was a graduate of Dunmore High School, served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Scranton. Prior to retirement, he was employed in the family construction business where his talent of being a craftsman was portrayed. Jake was a member of the Elmhurst Country Club, were he enjoyed playing golf. He was also a sports enthusiast and former athlete. He loved spending time with his entire family and was the youngest of his 12 siblings.
Also surviving are daughters, Lori Bagnick, and husband, Dr. Joseph, Chalfont; Marianne Perry, Coconut Creek, Fla.; and Jennifer McNeff, and husband, John "Bud," Dunmore; sons, Gerard "Pudge" Perry, Dunmore; and attorney Michael "Mickey" Perry, and wife, Cindy O'Donnell Perry, Dunmore; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Elaine Chiaro Perry; and his 11 siblings.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at noon in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.
Arrangements and care provided by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
To offer an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 20, 2019