|
|
Gerard "Jerry" Reilly, a resident of Throop, passed away peacefully at home on St. Patrick's Day. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Catherine Criniti Reilly. The couple had been married for more than 44 years.
Born in Scranton on Feb. 3, 1945, he was the son of the late George and Margaret Reilly and a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1962. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, honorably discharged in 1965. He was a dedicated QC Inspector at General Dynamics Land Division Systems in Eynon for more than 45 years. He was a proud member of the UAW Local 1193 and had fond memories of walking with his union brothers in many St. Patrick's Day parades. He was always there to lend a hand and never asked for anything more than a simple "tanks!"
Affectionately called "Papa," he was adored by his grandchildren and looked forward to spending time with them, especially on their annual trip to the Irish Fall Festival held in North Wildwood, New Jersey. Known by his children as "the big fella," he was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following many teams, including the Holy Cross Crusaders. You could find him in the stands at most of the baseball and basketball games. He also enjoyed many years of golfing in tournaments with his sons and also with his General Dynamics golf league. He cherished time spent together with his daughter and her family on their yearly beach vacation.
He is survived by his four children, Jerry Jr., Binghamton; Mark and wife, Megan, Throop; Daniel and wife, Maura, Dunmore; and Erin Kosciuk and husband, Chuck, Throop; nine grandchildren, Jerry III, Colin, Aidan, Rosie, Chase, Avery, Daniel, Carly and Chloe "Coco"; his brother, George and wife, Peggy; several nieces and nephews, including his two goddaughters, Lori Lewis and Gina Leach.
Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved him dearly.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Lohin, Dr. Henzes and Dr. Kareha and their staff for the wonderful care and compassion.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marie; daughter-in-law, Denyse; mother-in-law, Virginia Martarano; and sister-in-law, Rosann and her husband, Dwayne Kurilla.
Due to the circumstances surrounding our community and keeping everyone's health in mind, the funeral arrangements will be private under the care of John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Please send online condolences to [email protected] A public memorial service will be announced on a future date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Veterans Promise, 737 Main St., Dickson City, PA 18519.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020