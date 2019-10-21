|
|
Gerard F. Joyce Jr. affectionately known as "Jerry," of Old Forge, entered into eternal rest shortly after arrival on Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He is survived by his devoted wife, Donna Chmielewski Joyce. They celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on Friday, Oct. 18.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Gerard F. and Mary Louis Kelly Joyce and was a 1974 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He furthered his education at Lackawanna College, where he received his associate degree. Jerry was a collections specialist in the banking industry, but his true enjoyment was bar tending and his motto was "Jerry Joyce Bartender of Choice." He was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish. His daughters were the apple of his eye and each day he would do a daily commute with his furry friend, Bailey. Jerry brought a little bit of sunshine and smiles to the people he encountered each day by telling a joke. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and was dearly loved, and will be dearly missed by his wife, daughters, family and many dear friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Erica, Santa Monica, Calif.; and Megan, at home; a sister, Tish Isack, Plainfield, N.J.; a sister-in-law, Kathy Joyce, Towanda; his mother-in-law, Clare Chmielewski, Taylor; another sister-in-law, Linda Donovan and husband, Robert Jr., Old Forge; cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank; a brother-in-law, Mark Isack; and his father-in-law, William Chmielewski.
Family and friends are invited to attend Jerry's funeral, which will begin on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Semian Funeral home, 704 Union St., Taylor, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Divine Mercy Parish, 312 Davis St., Scranton, by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli, pastor. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.
Friends may call Tuesday, 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider an act of kindness to someone in memory of Jerry.
Please visit www.semiancares.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019