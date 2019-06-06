Gerard F. Tomaino, 67, Archbald, died Tuesday morning at Regional Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. His wife of 33 years is the former Deborah A. Pettinato.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Francis and Doris Steiner Tomaino, he graduated from Archbald High School and attended Hiram Scott College in Nebraska. He was part owner of Tomaino's Lounge in Archbald and retired as a unit manager at FCI Otisville. He resided in Archbald for most of his life and was a member of Christ the King Parish.



Also surviving are a son, Gerard Tomaino Jr. and companion, Erin, Milford; a stepson, Paul Burke, Dunmore; two sisters, Francine Capizzi and husband, Tony, Bonita Springs, Fla.; and Doreen Tomaino, Daytona Beach, Fla.; a brother, Anthony Tomaino, Archbald; two stepgrandchildren, Layla and Delilah Burke; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The funeral will be held Friday at the James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, with a blessing service at 7 p.m.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.



For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.

