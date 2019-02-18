Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerard J. "Jerry" Palermo. View Sign

Gerard "Jerry" J. Palermo of the West Mountain section of Scranton died Saturday at home. His wife of 20 years is the former Ellen Marie Dowse.



Born in Dunmore, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Incornata Bochicchio Palermo. Educated in Dunmore schools, he drove for TRL Inc. before retirement. He went on to drive for Bolus Trucking until the age of 77. He had a passion for driving trucks and loved his job. Blessed with a gifted mind and memory, he was a "walking road atlas." After driving he filled his time as a school crossing guard at the Isaac Tripp Elementary School in Scranton and also worked at Walmart handling in-store food demos. Jerry was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching wrestling and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.



He enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially going on cruises. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Also surviving are sons, Jerry Joe Palermo and wife, Susan, Mayfield; Frank Palermo and wife, Chrissy, Dunmore; and Allen Brink and wife, Kelly, Factoryville; daughters, Marion Tremmel and husband, Kenneth, Alburtis; and Carey Garvey and husband, Todd, Scranton; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and his favorite pet goat, "Billy."



He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 43 years, Elizabeth J. Gabriel; brothers, Vincent, Joe and Frank; and sisters, Elizabeth Gombar, Lucy Santarsiero and Marie Fedesky.



Funeral services will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with the Rev. David L. Hinkley, pastor of the Throop United Methodist Church, officiating.



Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, 4 until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801; or to NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue, P.O. Box 3953, Scranton, PA 18505.



Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

