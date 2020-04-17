Home

The Rev. Gerard P. Kinane

The Rev. Gerard P. Kinane Obituary
The Rev. Gerard P. Kinane, 74, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John Joseph and Romanyne (Murray) Kinane. The Rev. Gerard served as a priest in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans. He enjoyed traveling in his RV with his furry canine friend, Abby.

Father Gerard is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Callahan of Walnut Creek, Calif.; his brothers, John Joseph Kinane Jr., of Hilton, N.Y., Edward Kinane and his wife, Grace, of Oldsmar, Fla., and James Kinane and his wife, Ann Marie, of Roaring Brook Twp.; his caregiver, Marie Richardson of Conway, Ark.; and his nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial and interment with Rite of Committal was held privately. Arrangements were entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, Spring Brook Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 17, 2020
