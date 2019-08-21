Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Maus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Paul "Jerry" Maus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerard Paul "Jerry" Maus Obituary
Gerard Paul Maus "Jerry," died Tuesday, July 31, in North Carolina. He was the son of the late Theodore Maus Sr. and Mildred Moran Maus.

A lifelong resident of Scranton, he was a retired Scranton police officer with 25 years of service, where he was active with the Patrol Division, SWAT team, Assistant Bomb and Hazardous Device Unit and Major Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

Upon retirement, he worked in the Lackawanna County sheriff's office, where he was the crime prevention and community service officer.

He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and served five years as a military policeman. He was a member of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, the Marine Corps Association and the Marine Corps League Northeastern Detachment, where he was instrumental in forming the detachment's museum and served as the museum's curator.

He was incredibly funny and creative, and he loved baseball and the New York Yankees.

Surviving are his daughters, Stacy Maus and Suzi Marsico; son-in-law, Angelo Marsico; three grandchildren, Molly, Jack and Max Marsico; Sharon J. Maus, mother of Stacy and Suzi; a niece, Kimberly Maus-Duffield; and several cousins.

There will be a private service for immediate family in North Carolina.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.