|
|
Gerard Paul Maus "Jerry," died Tuesday, July 31, in North Carolina. He was the son of the late Theodore Maus Sr. and Mildred Moran Maus.
A lifelong resident of Scranton, he was a retired Scranton police officer with 25 years of service, where he was active with the Patrol Division, SWAT team, Assistant Bomb and Hazardous Device Unit and Major Crime Scene Investigation Unit.
Upon retirement, he worked in the Lackawanna County sheriff's office, where he was the crime prevention and community service officer.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and served five years as a military policeman. He was a member of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, the Marine Corps Association and the Marine Corps League Northeastern Detachment, where he was instrumental in forming the detachment's museum and served as the museum's curator.
He was incredibly funny and creative, and he loved baseball and the New York Yankees.
Surviving are his daughters, Stacy Maus and Suzi Marsico; son-in-law, Angelo Marsico; three grandchildren, Molly, Jack and Max Marsico; Sharon J. Maus, mother of Stacy and Suzi; a niece, Kimberly Maus-Duffield; and several cousins.
There will be a private service for immediate family in North Carolina.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 21, 2019