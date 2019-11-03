|
|
Gerard Thomas McLean, 95, of Pittston, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, at home.
Born in Exeter on Feb. 15, 1924, he was the son of Harry and Marie Burke McLean.
He was a graduate of Exeter High School and attended the University of Wisconsin. Gerard served in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War.
He had worked for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center for 40 years.
He was a longtime member of St. Rocco's Church, Pittston, and most recently a member of St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston; a former officer of the Pittston ; and a former treasurer for many years of the Fides Club. He was an avid golfer and often played at Emanon Country Club. He also enjoyed bowling and was active in several bowling leagues. For several years, he and his wife were Scout leaders for Boy Scout Pack 303 and were also active with Pittston Meals on Wheels. He loved music and loved to sing. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. He was very proud of his Irish heritage. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Roman McLean, in 2017; infant son, Joseph McLean; brothers, John and Francis McLean; and sisters, Marie Berry and Catherine Gilvary.
Surviving are his children, Michael McLean, Colorado; Mary Ellen McLean, at home; and David McLean and his wife, Mary Ann, Pittston Twp.; grandchildren, Amanda and her husband, Albert Niedzwiecki, and David and Cody McLean; great-grandson, Leon Niedzwiecki; brother-in-law, Joseph Roman, Pittston; sister-in-law, Jeanne Roman, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to Dr. Fasciana, the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice, Active Day of Plains, and Eileen from Home Instead for the wonderful care they provided to Gerard.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, visit Gerard's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019