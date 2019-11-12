|
Germayne Frazier of Olyphant, formerly of Scranton, passed away at home at the age of 74. Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Rose Lesh. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harold.
After attending Scranton Technical High School, she was a CNA for long-term care facilities as well as a custodian for Lakeland School District. She was very passionate about her family and took great pride in planning annual family reunions.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gerard Frazier; her children, Christine and husband, Michael Kubilus; Karen and husband, Jeffrey Vancosky; Gerard Jr. and wife, Jessica Frazier; Scott Frazier and partner, Robert Moher; grandchildren, Thomas Leach Jr., Angel Frazier, Courtney Vancosky, Gerard Frazier III, Jacob Frazier, Joshua Frazier; and brothers, David and Robert Lesh. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her physicians and nurses for the extraordinary care they provided throughout her illness.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. There will be a funeral service at 7, immediately following the viewing at the funeral home.
Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, private at the convenience of the family. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 12, 2019