Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Gertrude Strom
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Abingtons Church
700 W Main St.
Dalton, PA
Interment
Following Services
Fairlawn Cemetery
Dalton, PA
Gertrude Flanagan Strom Obituary

Gertrude Flanagan Strom, Dalton, died Saturday evening at the Gardens at Tunkhannock. She was the widow of Garfield Thomas Strom.

Born in Pittston, daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude Storz Flanagan, she was a 1951 graduate of St. John the Evangelist High School in Pittston. She attended Good Counsel College in White Plains, N.Y. Gertrude was a member of Our Lady of the Abingtons Church and, before her marriage, worked for VEP Co. in Richmond, Va.

Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Dolechek and her husband, A.J., Factoryville; and Ellen Strom and her husband, John Thomas, Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Kyle Dolechek; Nikki Glowatch and her husband, Eric; and John Thomas Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Riley Dolechek, Austin Glowatch and Tyler Glowatch; a sister, Joan Florey and her husband, John; and a brother-in-law, David Blewett.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and John Flanagan; and two sisters, Mary Hadley and Patricia Flanagan.

A memorial Mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 700 W Main St., Dalton, PA 18414, with interment to follow in Fairlawn Cemetery, Dalton. The Mass will also be livestreamed for anyone who is not able to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dalton Fire Company, 602 Bank St., Dalton, PA 18414; or to Our Lady of the Abingtons Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit.


