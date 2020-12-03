Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Hildebrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Hildebrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude Hildebrand Obituary

Gertrude Hildebrand, 96, Factoryville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Her husband, the late Harold W. Hildebrand, died Feb. 14, 2008.

Born in Paterson, N.J., daughter of the late Werner and Anna Skaw Zimmerman, she was a resident of the Factoryville area for the past 47 years. She was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Hop Bottom. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandy Dixon, Factoryville; and Karen Thompson, Mine Hill, N.J.; four sons, Barry, Succasunna, N.J.; Glenn, Kenvil, N.J.; Craig, Kingsley; and Bruce, Factoryville; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two nephews.

A memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, 26 Greenwood St., Hop Bottom PA 18824.

Condolences can be made at www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -