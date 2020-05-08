Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gina Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gina Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gina Brown Obituary
Gina Struckus Brown, 37, of Sidney, N.Y., formally from Scranton, died May 2, 2020. Survived by her husband, Chris; three daughters, Christina, Lela and Tessa Greene; stepson, Parker; father, Stan Struckus (wife Susan); and stepsiblings, Melissa Glavich (Matt) and Matt Felter (Elizabeth).

Funeral services and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -