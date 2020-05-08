|
Gina Struckus Brown, 37, of Sidney, N.Y., formally from Scranton, died May 2, 2020. Survived by her husband, Chris; three daughters, Christina, Lela and Tessa Greene; stepson, Parker; father, Stan Struckus (wife Susan); and stepsiblings, Melissa Glavich (Matt) and Matt Felter (Elizabeth).
Funeral services and interment in Cathedral Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 8, 2020