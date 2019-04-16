Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gina H. Briganti. View Sign

Gina H. "Jean" Briganti, 97, of East Stroudsburg and formerly of Carbondale, died Sunday at Whitestone Care Center, Stroudsburg.



Born in Italy, daughter of the late Adam and Amelia Macali Briganti, Jean was a 1940 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and was retired from the Starlight Dress Factory, Carbondale. She had been a member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, Stroudsburg.



She is survived by a brother, Armand Briganti, Stroudsburg; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Cerra, Flora Serfass and Rose Mihalik.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, parish cemetery, Carbondale.



Arrangements by, Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.


