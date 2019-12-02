Home

Funeral services have been set for Gina Procacci, who died unexpectedly on Nov. 29. She was the wife of Charles Procacci, who died in September of 2003. At that time, the couple had been married for 63 years.

Gina was a devoted daughter, a caring sister, a beloved wife and the cherished mother of Jean Frances and Charlotte (husband, Hendrik). Daily, throughout her life Gina had a devotion to St. Therese of the Child Jesus and followed the "Little Flower" teachings on humility and love.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish, St. Michael's Church, Jessup.

Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Gina may visit the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 2, 2019
