Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Gina Struckus Brown

Gina Struckus Brown Obituary
Gina Struckus Brown, 37, of Sidney, N.Y., passed away May 2, 2020, at her home from a blood clot in her lungs. Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Christina Just Struckus, and granddaughter of Jean Just of Guilford, N.Y. (formerly of Scranton, Pa.) and the late Dominick Just and Stan Struckus Sr.

She is survived by her husband, Chris, and her beloved daughters, Christina, Lela and Tessa Greene; stepson, Parker Brown, and in-laws, Bill and Sue Laird. Also an aunt, Bonnie Mahalik (Mike), and cousins, Matthew, Megan and Michael Mahalik.

After moving to Guilford, Gina became a teacher's aide to be near her children. She loved working with all the children at the school.

Interment at Cathedral Cemetery with her mother and grandparents.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020
