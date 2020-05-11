|
Gina Struckus Brown, 37, of Sidney, N.Y., passed away May 2, 2020, at her home from a blood clot in her lungs. Born in Scranton, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Christina Just Struckus, and granddaughter of Jean Just of Guilford, N.Y. (formerly of Scranton, Pa.) and the late Dominick Just and Stan Struckus Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Chris, and her beloved daughters, Christina, Lela and Tessa Greene; stepson, Parker Brown, and in-laws, Bill and Sue Laird. Also an aunt, Bonnie Mahalik (Mike), and cousins, Matthew, Megan and Michael Mahalik.
After moving to Guilford, Gina became a teacher's aide to be near her children. She loved working with all the children at the school.
Interment at Cathedral Cemetery with her mother and grandparents.
Published in Scranton Times on May 11, 2020