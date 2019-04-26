Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gino Monarchi. View Sign Service Information Albini Funeral Home 1003 Church St Jessup , PA 18434 (570)-489-1152 Send Flowers Obituary

Gino Monarchi, 93, a lifelong Jessup resident, died peacefully Thursday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore. His beloved wife, with whom he shared 62 years of married life, Lena Piconi Monarchi, died Feb. 24, 2012.



Born in Jessup, he was the son of the late Pietro and Antoinette Giombetti Monarchi, and graduated from Jessup High School. He attended Lackawanna Business College and then served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He played professional minor league baseball in Carrollton, Ga., for two years before returning home to work at the Giombetti Coal Co. He was employed at Chrysler Corp. in Eynon and retired from Acker Drill Co. in Chinchilla. He was a member of Queen of Angels Parish in Jessup.



Gino was a kind, loving and gentle man, whose family was first and foremost in his life. An avid sports enthusiast, who loved all sports, especially baseball and the New York Yankees, he took pride watching his grandson play and coach baseball, and attending his granddaughter's events. His greatest joy was spending time with his great-grandchildren, who gave him a reason to smile!



A special thank you to HHCP and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kind and compassionate care.



Surviving are his daughter, Nancy Piccini and husband, Lawrence, Jessup; his grandson, Larry Piccini Jr. and fiancée, Teresa Virbitsky; his granddaughter, Gina Dinko and husband, Joshua; great-grandchildren, Antonia Piccini; Jacob and Jonah Dinko; and Isabella Virbitsky; two sisters, Emma DiPasquale, Jessup; and Virginia Maiolatesi and husband, Salvatore, Scott Twp.; an uncle, Edward Giombetti, Jessup; nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Peter A. Monarchi Sr. and his wife, Lena; a brother-in-law, John DiPasquale; and twin infant grandsons.



The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.



Family and friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.





