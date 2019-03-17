Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys D. Blockberger. View Sign

Gladys D. Blockberger, 95, Wayne Woodlands Manor, Waymart, formerly of Honesdale, died Thursday after an illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Welsh, in 1964; and, later, her second husband, Reuben Blockberger, in 2005.



Born Aug. 22, 1923, in Honesdale, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Kinney) Swartz, she was a member of White Mills United Methodist Church.



She enjoyed baking and entered many cakes at the Wayne County Fair through the years. Her family will cherish her memory always, especially of the many pies she baked for Thanksgiving dinners. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Gladys will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.



The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to their second family, the staff and administration at Wayne Woodlands Manor, for all of the love, compassion and support they provided for the past several years. Their kindness and care will never be forgotten.



She is survived by her daughter, Rosie Antoine, Lake Ariel; grandsons, Troy Antoine, South Canaan; Travis Antoine, Poway, Calif.; and Trent (Heather) Antoine, Dickson City; great-grandchildren, Derek; Austin; Brooke; the twins, Sophia and Mason; Kendall; and Cooper; stepgrandchildren, Michelle Cornacchia (Vince), Beach Lake; and Jamie Blockberger (Gabby), Honesdale; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Everett and Ava; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Blockberger, Honesdale; nieces and nephews; and a goddaughter, Bonnie Cousins.



She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Danny Welsh, in 1985; and a stepgranddaughter, Renee Blockberger; siblings, Walter Lane, Francis "Red" Lane, Mary Simon, Rita Ryan and Nellie Lane.



Memorial services will be held Friday at 6 p.m. at White Mills United Methodist Church, Route 6, White Mills, with Pastor Marge Allgeier officiating. Interment will be private at a later date in St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, Honesdale.



The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 5 through the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne Woodlands Manor, 37 Woodlands Drive, Waymart, PA 18472.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart.

