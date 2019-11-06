Home

Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc.
204 Main Street
Duryea, PA 18642
(570) 457-4301
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Gladys D. Foytack Obituary
Gladys D. Foytack, 89, of Duryea, formerly of Scranton, died Friday at Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Foytack, who died March 16, 2013.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Loretta Keisling and was a graduate of Scranton Tech High School. Before her retirement, she was employed by the former RCA, Dunmore.

Surviving are daughter, Norma Kedulick and her husband, Ronald, Duryea; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Norman Miller and Paul Miller.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the care and compassion that was given to Gladys and her family.

A viewing will be held Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

To leave an online condolence for Gladys's family, visit the funeral home website, www.piontekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 6, 2019
