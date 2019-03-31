Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Murphy. View Sign

Gladys Murphy, 79, Carbondale, died Friday at the home of her daughter. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, William T. Murphy.



Born in Waymart, daughter of the late Russell and Ester Quinn Haynes, she was a graduate of Ben Franklin School, Carbondale, class of 1958. She was a stay-at-home mom for the majority of her life. Her first job, when she first began dating her husband, was at Newberry's, Carbondale. As her children got old enough, she took a part-time job at Washington School, Carbondale, and G&S Fashion, Carbondale.



Gladys enjoyed country line-dancing and attending summer picnics and carnivals. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed.



She is also survived by two daughters, Lisa Murphy and boyfriend, Dave Korty, Browndale; Colleen Murphy and boyfriend, John Rizner, Browndale; three grandchildren, Sean, Shaina and Shaymus Murphy; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a son, William Murphy Jr.; and a brother, Russell Haynes Jr.



The funeral will be private from the Oliver Shifler and Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 62 N. Main St., Carbondale, with services by the Rev. Sharon Dietz. Interment will be in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.



Memorial contributions can be made to , Memphis, Tenn. For condolences, visit

