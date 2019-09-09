|
|
Glenice I. (Dasenburg) Marsala, 94, of Middletown, previously from Chester, Va., entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Frey Village surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Archbald, Pa., on Sept. 2, 1925, and was the daughter of the late Henry and Julia (Wagner) Dasenburg.
She graduated from Archbald High School, attended Scranton Lackawana Business College, and went on to work for the U.S. Textile Co., Scranton, Pa.
Glenice was a member of the Middletown Presbyterian Church where she was active in her younger years. She also loved to volunteer at Frey Village for many years, even before her residency, and loved her many friends there. Glenice will always be remembered for her feisty spirit and quick-witted nature. She also volunteered for the Middletown Meals on Wheels Program. In addition, Glenice volunteered for 17 years at the Lucy Corr Nursing Home's Activities Department in Chesterfield County, Va., while living in Chester, Va.
While she enjoyed crocheting, shopping, walking and reading, her greatest joy was her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Marsala; six sisters, Kathryn Gibbon, Jeannette Nies, Bertha Dasenburg, Muriel DiCindio, Ruth Dasenburg, Juel Niland; and two brothers, Harold Dasenburg and Herbert Dasenburg; and sister-in-law, Clara Dasenburg.
Glenice is survived by her seven nieces and 14 great-nephews and great-nieces and numerous great-great- nephews and great-great -nieces. "Aunt Sister," as her family called her, will be sorely missed. She loved her family and they all loved her dearly.
A tribute to her life will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2019, in the Chapel at Frey Village, 1020 N. Union St., Middletown, Pa., with Chaplain Wayne Muthler officiating. There will be a visitation from 9 until the time of service.
Burial will be held at Indiantown Gap Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent in memory of her husband to , 101 Erford Road, suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., at 260 E. Main St., Middletown, Pa., has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 9, 2019