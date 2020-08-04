Home

Bartron-Myer Funeral Home
382 Church Street
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-8100
Glenn A. Rhodes

Glenn A. Rhodes Obituary

Mr. Glenn A. Rhodes, age 86, died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Because of mental disablities and the inability of his family to care for him into adulthood, his care was directed by various state agencies throughout his lifetime. For many years Glenn was under the excellent care of the Step-by-Step staff at their Archbald, Pennsylvania home, where he was living until the time of his death.

Born April 22, 1934, in Harford Twp., Harford, Pennsylvania, son of the late Glenn E. Rhodes and Leda M. (Adams) Rhodes, Glenn grew up on the family farm in Harford, Pennsylvania, where he lived until the age of adulthood.

Glenn is survived by a brother, Neil H. Rhodes, of Harford, Pa. He was preceded in death by siblings, Mrs. Arthur (Jane) Empet, Alan C. Rhodes, Mrs. Charles (Leda) Young, infant Harold A. Rhodes and Mrs. Robert (Charlotte) Squier.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m., Aug. 6, officiated by the Rev. Dan Gilbert. Interment, South Harford Cemetery.

Services are under the direction of Bartron-Myer Funeral Home, Montrose, Pennsylvania.


