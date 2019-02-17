Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna E. O'Brien. View Sign

Glenna E. O'Brien, 67, of Scranton, died Friday evening at Riverside Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Taylor, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Michael Scherer, who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1970; and her second husband, of 33 years, Stanley S. O'Brien, who died Dec. 15, 2011.



Born May 27, 1951, in Moosic, daughter of the late Harry and Jean Barhight Lewis, she was a 1970 graduate of Riverside High School. Glenna was employed by the North Pocono School District as the lunch lady and custodian prior to her retirement in 2013. A member of the Olive Branch Bible Church, Taylor, and its Ladies Group, Glenna was previously active with the 4H Club and the North Pocono PTA.



A loving mom and grandma, Glenna was known for her selflessness, kind heart and infectious personality. She was very outgoing and would make new friends wherever she went. She was one-of-a-kind and loved to make people laugh, especially with her sarcasm. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Her family would like to extend a thank you to the nurses and staff of Riverside for the kindness, compassion and care shown to Glenna and the family throughout her stay. You were angels in human form and will always be in our hearts.



Surviving are two daughters, Heather Macarchick and husband, William, Scranton; and Jamie Strizalkouski and companion, Bruce Gerstemeier, Taylor; two sons, Stanley O'Brien III and companion, Kimberly Powell, Madison Twp.; and Michael O'Brien and wife, Marissa, Madison Twp.; three sisters, Eileen Kurpiewski, Old Forge; Kathy Gracey and husband, Ed, McConnellsburg, Pa.; and Patricia Spisso, Hollisterville; 13 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; several nieces and nephews. A son, Francis Farrell; a brother, Harry Lewis Jr.; and a grandson, Alex O'Brien, also preceded her in death.



A celebration of Glenna's life will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with the Rev. Carl Brigido, pastor of Olive Branch Bible Church, officiating. Private interment with her husband, Stanley, and grandson, Alex, will be held in Madisonville Union Cemetery.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.



As a tribute to Glenna, she asked that all attending wear bright colors to honor her bright personality.



To leave an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.

