Gloria A. Gatto, 53, of Dunmore, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, at home. Born in Hackensack, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Chapman Montrose and Dominick T. Montrose Sr.
After having been raised in New Jersey, her family moved to New England where she attended Noble High School in Rochester, N.H. She settled in NEPA in 1990. Gloria graduated from Empire Beauty School in Scranton and went on to own and operate Salon del Sol in Green Ridge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Mesler; and her sister, Margaret Neal.
She is survived by her former spouse, Joseph C. Gatto, Dunmore; her brothers, James Thorpe and wife, Andrea, Lehigh Acres, Fla.; and Dominick Montrose Jr. and wife, Michele, Shamong Twp., N.J.; sisters, Linda Marcantel, Plains Twp.; and Andrea Schiappa, Dallas; stepsiblings; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A Roman Catholic blessing service will be held Monday, Feb. 17, at 12:30 p.m., by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge. To leave a message of consolation, visit www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 14, 2020