Gloria Anne Wells, 85, of Madison Twp., died Monday night at Hospice of the Scared Heart, Dunmore. She was the wife of the late SMS Harry "Sandy" Wells, who died June 3, 1989, of World War II terminal injuries.
She was born in Dunmore on Dec. 24, 1933, at 11:55 p.m. during a heavy snowstorm to the late John and Ann Regan Hanusick. She was a 1951 graduate of Dunmore Senior High School. She moved to New York City in 1957 and began working for American Airlines, where she met her future husband who was a passenger on the flight she worked. They married on May 19, 1961, at Kindley Air Force Base, Bermuda, thus, beginning a journey on a new base every four years - Vandenberg AFB, California; Malmstrom AFB, Montana; and Grand Forks AFB, North Dakota, all missile bases. During this period, she worked for Boeing Aircraft as a security officer. Their final transfer during the last war that her husband served in was to McDill AFB, Tampa, Florida. While in Montana, they welcomed their daughter, Lori Anne, the joy of their lives.
Her military journey came to an end when a massive heart attack hit her husband and they retired to civilian life. They bought a house in 1977 in Madison Twp. and began civilian life. She worked for Rita's Sportswear until it closed and real retired life began, or so she thought. There was TOPS, church choir at St. Cyril and Methodist Church in Olyphant for 35 years and finally she found her spot at St. George's Orthodox Church in Taylor, where she soon started volunteering until she finally retired.
Surviving are three daughters, Lori Wells Smith and husband, Michael; Gina Wells Knop and Charlotte Wells Forman; three sons, Michael Wells and wife, Jenny; Harold Wells and wife, Cathy; and Danny Wells and wife, Denice; and scores of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore, for the care and compassion shown to Gloria during her time of need.
The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with Diving Liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. George's Orthodox Church, 743 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, by the Very Rev. Mark Leasure, pastor. Interment to follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Family and friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. with Panahida beginning at 4.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019